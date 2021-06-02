Main Content

Paulina Porizkova Sizzles In Metallic Bikini On Tropical Vacation At 56: 'Sexy Has No Expiration Date'

Paulina Porizkova is showing off her vacation style! The 56-year-old supermodel left jaws dropping after she shared a photo of herself modeling a gold string bikini at the beach this week. Paulina’s swimwear showed off her toned physique and sun-kissed skin. She captioned the shot in part, "Doing my best impersonation of a wood pillar. In a string bikini. This one is probably about five years old, but it’s become a recent favorite." Paulina added some cheeky and confident hashtags to her caption, including #screwbeingfashionable, #betweenJLoandBettyWhite and #sexyhasnoexpirationdate.

