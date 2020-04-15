Main Content

Pauley Perrette Says Quarantine Life Is 'So Normal' To Her: 'I Am A Notorious Recluse'

In "Broke," Pauley Perrette plays a single mom who takes in her estranged sister, her sister's husband and their assistant after they lose their trust fund. The sitcom was filmed before the pandemic, and Pauley and co-star Jaime Camil both hope it gives viewers a much-needed break during this difficult time. "If we can bring a little joy and put smiles on people's faces during this time, we will take it," Jaime told Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall over Zoom. Pauley also explained why staying at home to flatten the curve feels "so normal to her." "I am a notorious recluse, I always have been … The fabulous things in life look a little like this," she said, holding up her dog. Both "Broke" airs Thursdays at 9:30/8:30c on CBS.

