Paul Wesley is officially moving on. The 40-year-old reportedly filed for divorce from Ines de Ramon in Los Angeles on Friday according to Us Weekly. Per the outlet, “The Vampire Diaries” alum cited irreconcilable differences in the filing. The pair announced they were separating in September 2022 and have since moved on. Paul is currently dating model Natalie Kuckenberg and Ines has been linked to Brad Pitt.

