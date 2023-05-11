The "Fast and Furious" family is welcoming a special member to the big screen! Paul Walker's daughter, Meadow Walker, teased her cameo in the franchise's upcoming sequel "Fast X," telling Instagram followers on Thursday that she's "so blessed to be able to honor my father's legacy and share this with him forever." The model recalled spending her childhood on the set of the blockbuster movies, the first of which premiered when she was just 1 year old! "Thanks to my dad, I was born into the fast family. I can't believe now I get to be up there too. With those who have been around to see me grow up," she wrote. "Fast X" hits theaters on May 19.

