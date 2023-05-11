Main Content

Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Teases 'Fast X' Cameo: 'Blessed' To 'Honor My Father's Legacy'

CLIP05/11/23

The "Fast and Furious" family is welcoming a special member to the big screen! Paul Walker's daughter, Meadow Walker, teased her cameo in the franchise's upcoming sequel "Fast X," telling Instagram followers on Thursday that she's "so blessed to be able to honor my father's legacy and share this with him forever." The model recalled spending her childhood on the set of the blockbuster movies, the first of which premiered when she was just 1 year old! "Thanks to my dad, I was born into the fast family. I can't believe now I get to be up there too. With those who have been around to see me grow up," she wrote. "Fast X" hits theaters on May 19.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: Paul Walker, fast x, Fast 10, fast x movie, paul walker daughter, Meadow Walker, movies, Vin Diesel
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.