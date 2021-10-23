Also available on the nbc app

Meadow Walker said "I do!" The 22-year-old daughter of the late Paul Walker has tied the knot with actor Louis Thornton-Allan. She announced the happy news on Instagram on Friday – sharing a black-and-white video from her and her new husband's big day. She was supported by Paul's former "Fast & Furious" co-stars Vin Diesel and Jordana Brewster, who attended the wedding in the Dominican Republic.

