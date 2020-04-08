Also available on the NBC app

Paul Walker's daughter is reflecting on their unbreakable bond. Meadow Walker honored the late actor with a never-before-seen family video, telling Instagram followers that she never expected to share the bittersweet memory – but in the moment, it just felt right. The clip shows Meadow surprising Paul for his birthday and documents everything from his initial shock to their heartwarming embrace, illustrating the powerful connection between the pair. Paul's "Fast & Furious" family members Tyrese, Gal Gadot and Nathalie Emmanuel also sent well wishes in the comment section.

