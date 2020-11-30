Also available on the nbc app

Meadow Walker is remembering her beloved dad on the anniversary of his death. The daughter of the late Paul Walker shared a touching Instagram post on Nov. 30, which marked seven years since the "Fast & Furious" star tragically died in a car crash. "A silly day to remember in sadness. Today's a celebration of the love and happiness you brought to the world. Here's a photo of my best bud & I napping," she wrote alongside a sweet throwback photo of her and Paul.

