Gone, but not forgotten. Paul Walker's daughter is paying tribute to his memory on a special day. The actor would have been 46 on Sept. 12, 2019, and Meadow shared a black-and-white throwback photo of them alongside a heartwarming caption. "Happy birthday to the loveliest soul I'll ever know," she wrote. Meadow wasn't the only one to post an emotional remembrance of Paul. His "Fast & Furious" family also offered bittersweet shoutouts to the late actor, including Vin Diesel and Tyrese.

