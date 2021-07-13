ATEEZ Dishes On Inspiration Behind ‘THE WORLD EP.2 : OUTLAW’ (EXCLUSIVE)
It looks like Meadow Walker is feeling the love! The model and daughter of the late Paul Walker confirmed a new romance over social media, and her special someone is Louis Thornton-Allan. The actor made things Instagram official by sharing a photo of him and Meadow grinning and gazing into each other’s eyes, with his arm around her. He captioned the loved-up shot, “Best friend,” and she commented back, “My love.” Meadow also shared an Instagram Stories snap of herself holding Louis’ face.