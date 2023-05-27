Main Content

Paul Walker's Brother Cody Walker Named His Newborn Son In Honor Of Late Actor

CLIP05/26/23

Paul Walker's name will live on in his newborn nephew. The late "Fast and Furious" actor's younger brother Cody Walker and his wife Felicia recently welcomed a baby boy, and they've chosen to name him in Paul's honor. Cody told People that their little one was born on April 30, and that the day after, they decided on the name Paul Barrett "Bear" Walker. He explained, "This November will mark 10 years since we lost my brother, Paul, and I just felt now was the appropriate time. My brother, Caleb, and I are both done having children. My brother, Paul, was Paul William Walker IV and that name goes back four generations. Within the family, he went by ‘little Paul’ or ‘Paul 4,’ even though he quickly outgrew our father in height. It was important to me to have that name carry on."

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: Paul Walker, Cody Walker, celebrity, Baby, Fast and Furious, The Fast and The Furious, Meadow Walker, family, fast x, Vin Diesel
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.