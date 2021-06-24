Also available on the nbc app

Paul Walker didn't even read the script before he signed on to his beloved "Fast & Furious" role. Access Hollywood’s podcast “The Vault” unearthed an interview with the late star in 2001 where he revealed the "bizarre" way he snagged the lead part in the hit franchise, sharing, "The way it came about was really bizarre, they came to me and presented this idea, that’s all it was at the time ... They didn't even have a screenplay, they didn't have anything." He also noted that his mind was telling him no, but his heart told him to go for the role. Hear more on Access Hollywood's "The Vault" podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/paul-walker-reveals-he-took-driving-lessons-for-fast/id1538041351?i=1000526366616

