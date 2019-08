Also available on the NBC app

Jimmy Fallon and Paul Rudd have done it again! The pals teamed up for another shot-for-shot remake of an iconic '80s music vid, this time taking on Dead or Alive's "You Spin Me Round (Like A Record)." Watch the guys nail every detail from the costumes to the disco-glam set design in what might be their most epic "Tonight Show" collab yet!

Appearing: