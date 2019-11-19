Paul Reiser Praises 'Mad About You' Co-Star Helen Hunt As 'Superwoman' After Her Scary Car Crash

Taron Egerton Didn't Snub Elton John With Missed Golden Globes Hug: Here’s What He Said Happened!
CLIP 01/06/20
The Buchmans are back! Helen Hunt and Paul Reiser chat with Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall about the revival of their beloved '90s sitcom "Mad About You." The on-screen spouses share why this felt like the perfect time to now see their characters, Jamie and Paul Buchman, as empty-nesters. Paul also praises his longtime co-star for her resilience following a scary rollover car accident just weeks earlier that temporarily delayed production.