Paul Reiser Praises 'Mad About You' Co-Star Helen Hunt As 'Superwoman' After Her Scary Car Crash

The Buchmans are back! Helen Hunt and Paul Reiser chat with Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall about the revival of their beloved '90s sitcom "Mad About You." The on-screen spouses share why this felt like the perfect time to now see their characters, Jamie and Paul Buchman, as empty-nesters. Paul also praises his longtime co-star for her resilience following a scary rollover car accident just weeks earlier that temporarily delayed production.

