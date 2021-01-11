Also available on the nbc app

Get ready for "WandaVision"! Star Paul Bettany tells Access Hollywood why his new Marvel series is a must-see. For starters? The actor reveals it has even more special effects than "Avengers: End Game" and will let fans know where the MCU is headed. Paul also reflects on the loss of his fellow Marvel star Chadwick Boseman and shares his favorite memory of the beloved late actor. "WandaVision" streams on Disney+ starting Jan. 15.

