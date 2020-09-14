Also available on the nbc app

Pau Gasol is the newest girl dad! The basketball superstar and his wife Cat McDonnell just became first time parents - and their baby girl's name is pretty special. The two-time NBA champion, who shared the court from 2008 to 2014 and remained close friends with Kobe Bryant long after their basketball careers went separate ways, honored his dear friend by naming his newborn after the late Gianna Bryant. "Elisabet Gianna Gasol, a very meaningful name for our super beautiful daughter!! #girldad," Pau wrote on Instagram.

