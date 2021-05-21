Also available on the nbc app

Look-alike alert! Patton Oswalt reveals to “Access Daily” hosts Kit Hoover and Mario Lopez that he frequently gets mistaken for Josh Gad. The star explains that it is an ongoing problem for both of the actors, and he’s nervous he’s lost some Josh fans because of it. Patton also admits that he almost quit comedy after he once got boo’ed off the stage in Pittsburgh. He also shared that his daughter loves watching his movies including his new animated super villain Marvel movie, “M.O.D.O.K.” which premieres on Hulu May 21st.

