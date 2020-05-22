Also available on the nbc app

Patton Oswalt is returning to Netflix with a new comedy special, "I Love Everything." It's a big departure from his last special, "Annihilation," which Patton released the year after he lost his wife, Michelle. Now, the comedian is in a better place. He recently married actress Meredith Salenger, who he just honored with swooning Mother's Day note. "It was kind of my way of saying, this world that feels like its gone right now, you made that world amazing. And this world that we're in now that seems so grim and so lonely, she continues to make it amazing and dynamic and vibrant," Patton told Access Hollywood’s Sibley Scoles of the sweet Instagram message. "I Love Everything" is available on Netflix now.

