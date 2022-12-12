Patti LaBelle was rushed offstage due to bomb threat at her concert on Saturday, per the event's organizers. In footage captured at the show by Twitter user @sunny_seokkie, the "On My Own" singer can be seen performing at the Riverside Theater in Milwaukee when security walked onstage. Patti was audibly surprised as they rapidly escorted her away. Police told NBC News affiliate that everyone was evacuated safely and that no explosives were found.

