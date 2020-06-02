Also available on the nbc app

New England Patriots player Devin McCourty and wife Michelle Powell are mourning a devastating loss. The couple revealed their daughter Mia was stillborn over Memorial Day weekend, sharing the sad news in a joint announcement on their respective Instagram pages. The NFL athlete reflected on the family tragedy with an emotional message, telling fans that he'd seen and felt God in multiple ways recently, from Mia's death to Michelle's resilience during such an unimaginable time.

