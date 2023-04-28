Main Content

Patrick Swayze's Wife Lisa Niemi Swayze Weighs In On Channing Tatum Starring In 'Ghost' Remake

CLIP04/28/23

Lisa Niemi Swayze is carrying on her late husband Patrick Swayze's memory and continuing to fight for an end to pancreatic cancer, the disease that took his life in 2009. She spoke to Access Hollywood about Patrick's "brave and valiant fight," as well as the importance of the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN) and their PurpleStride event on April 29. Lisa also shared her loving memories of Patrick and reflected on his incredible career, including "Dirty Dancing" – a movie she revealed he was initially hesitant to audition for! Plus, she weighed in on Channing Tatum potentially stepping into Patrick's shoes in a possible "Ghost" reimagining. Find out more about PanCAN and Saturday's PurpleStride on their website.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: lisa niemi, celebrity, Patrick Swayze, pancreatic cancer, ghost, dirty dancing
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Undefined
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.