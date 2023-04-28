Lisa Niemi Swayze is carrying on her late husband Patrick Swayze's memory and continuing to fight for an end to pancreatic cancer, the disease that took his life in 2009. She spoke to Access Hollywood about Patrick's "brave and valiant fight," as well as the importance of the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN) and their PurpleStride event on April 29. Lisa also shared her loving memories of Patrick and reflected on his incredible career, including "Dirty Dancing" – a movie she revealed he was initially hesitant to audition for! Plus, she weighed in on Channing Tatum potentially stepping into Patrick's shoes in a possible "Ghost" reimagining. Find out more about PanCAN and Saturday's PurpleStride on their website.

