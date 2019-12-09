Patrick Swayze And Wife Lisa Niemi Recount Their Timeless Love Story In Swoon-Worthy 2005 Interview

Also available on the NBC app

Access Hollywood is looking back on Patrick Swayze and wife Lisa Niemi's timeless love story 10 years after the beloved actor died of pancreatic cancer. In this 2005 interview conducted at the couple's ranch shortly after their 30th wedding anniversary, Patrick and Lisa recall how they first met as teenagers. Was it love at first sight? The pair goes on to share how their mutual passion for dance was just one reason they were so made for each other.

