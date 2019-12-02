Also available on the nbc app

It's all in the family! "Daniel Isn't Real" star Patrick Schwarzenegger tells Access Hollywood exclusively about spending Thanksgiving with mom Maria Shriver and welcoming brother-in-law Chris Pratt to their tradition of giving back for the holidays. Is he hoping to join the Marvel star on-screen someday? Patrick also looks back on his most memorable twinning moments with dad Arnold Schwarzenegger and reflects on why he wanted to carve his own path in Hollywood. "Daniel Isn't Real" premieres in theaters and on demand Friday, Dec. 6.

Appearing: