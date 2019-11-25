Also available on the NBC app

Patrick Schwarzenegger has a new project in the works! On the red carpet at the 2019 American Music Awards, the actor spilled details about "Moxie," the new Netflix movie he's currently filming, which comedy legend Amy Poehler is directing. "She's awesome … To work with her is great, cause she has kind of both perspectives on the acting side and the directing side," he gushed. Patrick also told Access Hollywood co-host Mario Lopez about his Thanksgiving plans, which will include dad Arnold Schwarzenegger.

