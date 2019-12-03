Patrick Schwarzenegger Details His Intense Transformation For 'Daniel Isn't Real' (EXCLUSIVE)

Also available on the NBC app

Patrick Schwarzenegger has taken on his most daring role yet. The "Daniel Isn't Real" star tells Access Hollywood exclusively how he prepared for the psychological thriller, from dying his hair and eyebrows to embracing a whole new wardrobe while journaling in character at a New York City coffee shop. Patrick also explains why the film is so relevant for today's generation. "Daniel Isn't Real" premieres in theaters and on demand Friday, Dec. 6.

Appearing: