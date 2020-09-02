Also available on the nbc app

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews are engaged! The 24-year-old NFL superstar popped the question after receiving his Super Bowl ring. Brittany shared a photo of what appeared to be a stadium suite that was filled with flowers with a sign that reads “Will You Marry Me” and writing, “This happened today.” The ring Patrick gave his high school sweetheart is stunning – a massive emerald cut with a double band of smaller diamonds on the ring.

