Several NFL players united to call on the league to “condemn the systemic oppression of Black people” in a moving video shared on Patrick Mahomes twitter page. Odell Beckham Jr., Deshaun Watson, Ezekiel Elliott, Jamal Adams, Stephon Gilmore and more asked viewers the powerful question, “What if I was George Floyd?” before listing their requests of the NFL in a powerful video that’s being shared by thousands.

