Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Patrick Mahomes Gazes At Daughter Sterling In Adorable 1-Month Photo

CLIP03/21/21
Also available on the nbc app

Patrick Mahomes has that new dad glow! The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback celebrated baby girl Sterling turning 1 month old over the weekend, gazing at the infant in an adorable father-daughter photo. Both Patrick and fiancée Brittany Matthews posted the shot to their Instagrams, adding simple but sweet captions to mark the occasion – and Brittany revealed she calls their bundle of joy “Ster.”

Appearing:
Tags: Access, celebrities, entertainment, Patrick Mahomes, patrick mahomes baby, patrick mahomes daughter, Brittany Matthews, patrick mahomes brittany matthews, patrick mahomes fiancee, patrick mahomes wife, celebrity babies, sports
S2021 E02 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.