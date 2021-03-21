Also available on the nbc app

Patrick Mahomes has that new dad glow! The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback celebrated baby girl Sterling turning 1 month old over the weekend, gazing at the infant in an adorable father-daughter photo. Both Patrick and fiancée Brittany Matthews posted the shot to their Instagrams, adding simple but sweet captions to mark the occasion – and Brittany revealed she calls their bundle of joy “Ster.”

