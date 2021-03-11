Also available on the nbc app

Like mother, like daughter! Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews' baby girl is already right at home in the gym. The NFL quarterback's fiancée just shared the first video of their 2 1/2-week-old daughter Sterling Skye on Instagram. The video showed a supercut of Brittany's workouts during the last months of her pregnancy; her baby bump got larger and larger, until it was clear her little one was nearly ready to arrive! In the final shot, Sterling rested peacefully on her chest. The fitness trainer captioned the video, "The most amazing journey, to bring the biggest blessing into our life. Baby girl, we love you! #sterlingskye."

