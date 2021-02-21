Also available on the nbc app

It's a girl! Patrick Mahomes and fiancée Brittany Matthews are first-time parents. The couple welcomed a daughter over the weekend and announced the happy news with a sweet first photo on Sunday, revealing their bundle of joy's name and exact birth date. The Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback and his longtime love posted the same snap of the little one resting against Brittany's chest and clasping Patrick's finger.

