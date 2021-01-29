Also available on the nbc app

Patrick Mahomes and fiancée Brittany Matthews have a lot to celebrate these days! The mom-to-be, who is expecting her first child with the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, flaunted her growing baby bump in a series of stunning snaps from a recent maternity photo shoot. The 25-year-old fitness trainer gently cradled her belly in each of the shots while modeling various looks in a garden of colorful flowers. She captioned the sweet Instagram post, "I love you girl." The longtime couple, who began dating in high school, revealed their pregnancy news to the world in September 2020, shortly after getting engaged!

