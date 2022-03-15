Also available on the nbc app

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews tied the knot in Maui over the weekend, but the stunning photos from the wedding haven't stopped rolling in! The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback married his longtime love and their friends and family are giving fans a sweet pic into their special day with new photos. Brittany's BFF Melissa posted a photo dump on Instagram from the wedding, Patrick's mom and brother both posted sweet snaps from the weekend, and Brittany gave a glimpse into their honeymoon!

