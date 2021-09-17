Main Content

Patrick Dempsey Allegedly 'Terrorized' Set Of 'Grey's Anatomy,' Former Show EP Claims In New Book

CLIP09/17/21
A shocking car wreck led to the demise of Patrick Dempsey's Dr. Derek Shepherd on "Grey's Anatomy," but there are new claims that it was his alleged offscreen behavior that led to this plot twist. In a new unauthorized book about the ABC drama, "How To Save a Life: The Inside Story of Grey's Anatomy," former executive producer James D. Parriott made claims about Dempsey's alleged problems on-set. Access Hollywood has reached out to Dempsey's team for comment.

