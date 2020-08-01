Also available on the nbc app

Patricia Heaton joined Access Daily host Kit Hoover to talk about her new book, "Your Second Act: Inspiring Stories of Transformation," which is available to buy now. The actress opened up about how she juggled her successful career and raising four boys, but she did admit that there has been a few mishaps on the way, including forgetting her youngest son's 21st birthday. Patricia also shared that she gave up drinking two years ago so that her brain is still "juicy" for her future grandkids. Plus, the star shared the surprising roles she auditioned for but didn't get.

Appearing: