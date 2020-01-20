Patricia Arquette Says It’s ‘Ridiculous’ Supporting And Lead Actress TV Category Is Grouped At SAGs

Also available on the NBC app

Patricia Arquette showed up to the red carpet in style! “The Act” star is nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie and she rocked a red-and-black power suit for the occasion. The actress chatted with Access Hollywood and said while she has won a SAG Award before, she doesn’t think tonight is her night for a redo. She also playfully refused to sign Access Hollywood’s petition for Jennifer Lopez not to move to Bali, because she wants an invite!

