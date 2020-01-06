Also available on the NBC app

Patricia Arquette didn't hold back when getting political in her Golden Globes speech. The actress shared her gratitude onstage after winning for her work in Hulu's "The Act," but noted that she thought there were more important issues to discuss than Hollywood achievements. Patricia pleaded with the audience to vote in this year's upcoming elections, saying that the future of everyone's children, including her own, is dependent on it – especially in light of the controversial and escalating situation with Iran and the devastating brushfires sweeping across Australia.

