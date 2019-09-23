Patricia Arquette Advocates For Trans Rights At Emmys After Sister's Death: 'They're Human Beings'

Also available on the NBC app

Patricia Arquette's big win at the 2019 Emmys was bittersweet without one special person. The 51-year-old star honored her late transgender sister Alexis onstage after taking home the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie. "I'm grateful to be working. I'm grateful at 50 to be getting the best parts of my life — and that's great," she said. "But in my heart, I'm so sad. I lost my sister Alexis and trans people are still being persecuted and I'm in mourning every day of my life."

