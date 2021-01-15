Also available on the nbc app

Pat Sajak and Vanna White are one of Hollywood's longest-lasting on-screen duos. After co-hosting "Wheel of Fortune" for 40 years, the pair tells Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall whether or not they plan on retiring from the same time – and if they'll step down anytime soon! Vanna also recalls her audition for the iconic game show, and Pat remembers late friend and "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek. "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" airs Thursday night on ABC.

