Paris Jackson is remembering her late father on the anniversary of his death. The young singer took to Instagram to pay tribute to Michael Jackson 11 years after he died on June 25, 2009. "Miss and love you every day. Thank you for the magic," Paris wrote alongside a series of photos of her and the King of Pop, including one snap of Paris giving him a kiss. The emotional post also included a quote from Ernest Hemingway that reads, "Every man's life ends the same way. It is only the details of how he lived and how he died that distinguish one man from another."

