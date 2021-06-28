Main Content

Paris Jackson Reacts To Britney Spears’ Testimony: ‘I Am Proud of Any Strong Woman Who is Willing to Speak Her Truth’

Paris Jackson is reacting to Britney Spears’ testimony after the pop singer addressed the court on Wednesday during her Conservatorship hearing. The daughter of Michael Jackson told Access Hollywood, “I am proud of any strong woman who is willing to speak her truth and do what is right for her health.” Paris attended The Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project charity event in LA over the weekend and explained that therapy has helped her with her anxiety.

