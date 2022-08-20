Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Paris Jackson & Prince Jackson Join Forces For Sweet Sibling Red Carpet Moment At Charity Gala

CLIP08/20/22

Michael Jackson's two eldest kids are joining forces on the red carpet! Prince and Paris Jackson were all smiles as they attended the Harold And Carole Pump Foundation Gala in Beverly Hills on Friday night. The two held hands as they posed for photos, showing off their strong sibling bond. Both dressed to impress for the special occasion; Paris rocked a floral dress and combat boots, while her older brother wore a black suit with a purple tie.

NRS2022 E0 2 minCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: Paris Jackson, prince jackson, Michael Jackson, celebrity, entertainment
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.