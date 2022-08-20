Michael Jackson's two eldest kids are joining forces on the red carpet! Prince and Paris Jackson were all smiles as they attended the Harold And Carole Pump Foundation Gala in Beverly Hills on Friday night. The two held hands as they posed for photos, showing off their strong sibling bond. Both dressed to impress for the special occasion; Paris rocked a floral dress and combat boots, while her older brother wore a black suit with a purple tie.

