Paris Jackson is one loving sister. The model posted a sweet tribute to her brother Prince Jackson on his 23rd birthday. The 21-year-old wrote, "this guy. right here. greatest big brother and role model a girl could ever hope for. you already know all the things that i want to say to you, so this instagram thing is just for s***s and gigs. thanks for being my twin and my bestie, i love you for always til the sun is swallowed by darkness and even after. happy birthday." Access Hollywood previously chatted with Prince at the 3rd Annual "Thriller Night" Halloween Costume Party and he talked about his relationship with his sister Paris and brother Bigi.

