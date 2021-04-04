Taylor Swift Returns To Acting, Joins David O. Russell’s New Untitled Film
Prince Jackson is one proud big brother! Michael Jackson’s oldest son wished little sister Paris Jackson a happy 23rd birthday over the weekend, honoring the actress and singer with a sweet Instagram tribute alongside two heartwarming photos of the pair. The 24-year-old reflected on how much he and Paris have been through together and marveled over everything she’s accomplished, adding how happy he is to see her living her best life.