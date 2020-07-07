Also available on the NBC app

Paris Jackson is getting candid about her history of self-harm and suicide attempts in the latest episode of her Facebook Watch docuseries, "Unfiltered: Paris Jackson and Gabriel Glenn." The Soundflowers songstress revealed that she "fell into self-harm" after receiving negative comments about her weight gain following her father's death, adding that it was "a distraction from emotional pain." Paris also opened up about attempting suicide "many times."

