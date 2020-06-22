Also available on the nbc app

Paris Jackson is opening up about following in her famous dad's footsteps. The daughter of Michael Jackson will appear in the Facebook Watch documentary series "Unfiltered: Paris Jackson and Gabriel Glenn" which follows Paris’ relationship with Glenn and their music with their band, The Soundflowers, on their musical journey. In the newly released trailer for the series, Paris is seen struggling with fame in the wake of her father's tragic death, finding her way back to the spotlight on her own terms, and she acknowledges that it's been difficult to find her own voice growing up in the shadow of her father's superstardom. "Unfiltered" premieres June 30 on Facebook Watch.

