Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Paris Jackson Feels 'Pressure' To Follow In Michael Jackson’s Footsteps

CLIP06/22/20
Also available on the nbc app

Paris Jackson is opening up about following in her famous dad's footsteps. The daughter of Michael Jackson will appear in the Facebook Watch documentary series "Unfiltered: Paris Jackson and Gabriel Glenn" which follows Paris’ relationship with Glenn and their music with their band, The Soundflowers, on their musical journey. In the newly released trailer for the series, Paris is seen struggling with fame in the wake of her father's tragic death, finding her way back to the spotlight on her own terms, and she acknowledges that it's been difficult to find her own voice growing up in the shadow of her father's superstardom. "Unfiltered" premieres June 30 on Facebook Watch.

Appearing:
Tags: Access, music, musicians, documentary, Paris Jackson, paris jackson 2020, paris jackson documentary, paris jackson band, Facebook Watch, paris jackson gabriel glenn, paris jackson the soundflowers, soundflowers, Michael Jackson, Unfiltered: Paris Jackson and Gabriel Glenn, Hollywood, celebrity, gossip, Celebrity news, Interviews, entertainment, entertainment news
S2020 E03 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 2021
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.