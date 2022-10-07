Paris Jackson is clapping back at the haters. The 24-year-old model took to her Instagram on Thursday to share a video mocking the outrage fans had over her pierced nipples. Paris wrote over the video: "My nipple piercings wanting to make another appearance after everyone got so angry the last time." The clap back comes just days after the daughter of late music legend Michael Jackson posted pics to her Instagram wearing a cream-colored lace dress to an event that revealed her nipple piercings.

