Paris Jackson Claps Back At 50 Cent For Arguing That Chris Brown Is Better Than Michael Jackson

Paris Jackson has her late father's back. The 21-year-old defended Michael Jackson's stage presence after 50 Cent said the King of Pop couldn't measure up to Chris Brown's acrobatic moves onstage. Paris cited Michael's unforgettable 1993 Super Bowl halftime performance as an example that you don't have to move to electrify a crowd. "True legends don't need to exert outrageous amounts of energy just to grasp your attention," she wrote, clarifying that she said this with "zero shade to Chris."

