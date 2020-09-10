Also available on the nbc app

Paris Hilton's parents will soon get look at their daughter's revealing new documentary – including her candid revelations about the abuse she endured during her time at boarding school. When Access Daily's Kit Hoover asked the businesswoman about her parents' reaction to her sharing her story, she said, "They haven't seen it yet. We're going to watch it together, but it's going to be really hard, because they had no idea what they were doing to me in there, because they were being manipulated by the people that worked there. So it's going to be very hard to watch that, for sure." Paris also discussed, her relationship with Carter Reum and her thoughts on friend Kim Kardashian's long-running reality show, "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," coming to an end. "This Is Paris" premieres on Paris' YouTube channel on Sept. 14.

