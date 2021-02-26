Also available on the nbc app

Paris Hilton is speaking out about Britney Spears following the release of the “Framing Britney Spears” documentary. The 40-year-old was on her “This Is Paris” podcast where she said that while she hasn’t had a chance to watch the New York Times film, she really feels for the pop star and thinks the whole situation isn’t fair. Paris and Britney were frequently photographed together back in the height of paparazzi photos back in the late 2000s.

