Paris Hilton is giving her signature phrase "that's hot" a whole new meaning when it comes to heating things up in the kitchen! The hotel heiress is out to change the culinary world with her latest project: a YouTube series called "Cooking with Paris." In the first episode, the DJ gets behind the stove with her furry sous chef, her tiny chihuahua, to make her "famous lasagna."

