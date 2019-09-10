Paris Hilton Struts In Elaborate Headpiece For Moulin Rouge-Themed Blonds Fashion Show

Also available on the NBC app

Paris Hilton is no stranger to over-the-top glamour! The socialite and DJ strutted her stuff on Broadway for "The Blonds x Moulin Rouge!" runway show at New York Fashion Week. Paris sparkled in a bejeweled bodysuit with an extravagant headpiece while fellow models Halima Aden and Gigi Gorgeous also brought the designing duo's Spring 2020 collection to life. The presentation included songs from the original "Moulin Rouge" musical as well as a spectacular performance by "Pose" star Billy Porter.

Appearing: